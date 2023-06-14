Lt. Governor Burt Jones announced on Monday (June 12) the appointment of Braselton Mayor Kurt Ward to the state’s Joint Study Committee on Service Delivery Strategy.
The first-term mayor will join Senator Frank Ginn (R – Danielsville, chairman), Senator Max Burns (R – Sylvania), Senator Sheikh Rahman (D – Lawrenceville) and Lumpkin County Board of Commissioners Chairman Chris Dockery on the committee.
(0) comments
