The Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority received a presentation about the 2022 water master plan during its March 9 meeting.
Nathan Hester, the authority’s senior engineer, reported the findings and the 2030 and 2050 capital improvement plan projects.
Since 2015, the authority’s customer base has grown from 7,800 to 11,500 — nearly 50% growth in just seven years.
In those seven years, wastewater connections also jumped from 900 to 3,346, for a growth rate of 371%.
“That kind of growth is just amazing and hard to deal with, plan for,” Hester said.
Of particular concern is the West Jackson area, he added.
West Jackson grows by about 500 houses a year. If the growth continues at that pace, the water distribution system will be at capacity in that area in seven years.
“That timeframe is without any corrective measures,” Hester said.
As part of the capital improvement plan, he discussed projects that would be corrective measures to help buy some time and provide more capacity.
The 2030 projects for the overall service area include large-diameter transmission mains concentrated on getting water to West Jackson; fire flow coverage in North Jackson; an elevated storage tank in South Jackson; and the redundancy of the Galilee pump station with the construction of an additional pump station in the area to get water to the west.
The projects total an estimated $151 million and would need to be complete by 2030. Of that total, $98 million is in projects needed to better serve West Jackson.
“If the trend continues, which is what we have to plan for, we're at that limit,” Hester said. “Everything we commit to, especially beyond what we have now, is putting us on the hook for those CIP projects.”
“I think we can we can bring that number down through some policy initiatives,” he added. “We really need to get creative to try to buy some time. Because it's happening so quickly, that time has become more and more pressing.”
“We strive as a water utility to say yes . . . we want to serve, we want to sell water and sewer. We just want to do it as smart as we can, and we want to sell what we can actually provide.”
The authority also plans to design a lot of the projects in-house to save on some of the costs.
There are also other options to help with time and costs, as well as to provide more capacity.
Options discussed include locating groundwater resources through the testing of well sites; partnering with neighbors in different basins that may have better reservoir yields; looking into building a regional authority; looking into regional connection fees; potentially reducing the amount of wholesale water sold to Braselton and Hoschton; and potentially limiting subdivision size by number of lots or phases.
The water master plan will be refined as needed and adopted at a later meeting.
In other business, the authority approved a preliminary water and sewer application for Heroes Elementary, which will be the newest elementary school in the Jackson County School System.
Heroes Elementary is set to open in August 2024 and will be located off Hwy. 332 and Skelton Rd. in West Jackson, near Legacy Knoll Middle School.
