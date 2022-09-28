Questions about Hoschton’s water system provided the main talking points during a 40-minute question-and-answer session held by the city council last week.
Inquires from resident Scott Butler took up most of the Sept. 20 session, which was the third question-and-answer forum hosted by city leaders in as many months.
Butler asked what preparations the city had for its wastewater treatment plant expansion. He said that Flowery Branch is looking at an approximate $60 million expansion and wondered what plans were in place to manage the debt if Hoschton had to pay roughly half that cost to upgrade its facility.
Butler, a former councilman, said a wastewater treatment plant expansion in 2007 put the city in debt $6 million and “basically bankrupt the city.” He also asked if the city was in negotiation with the developers of the Twin Lakes, Cresswind and Pirkle Farms subdivisions about pre-paying for their wastewater treatment capacity needs.
Mayor Lauren O’Leary said the city will continue to work closely with the city’s engineer, Jerry Hood, of Engineering Management Inc. (EMI) regarding its water system. According to city leaders, an expansion of the facility to 950,000 gallons per day will cost approximately $13 million. That phase should last until 2026. An additional upgrade is projected for 2033. As for subdivision developers, Interim City Manager Jennifer Kidd-Harrison said they’re not pre-paying but are paying tap fees at the time of permitting. She said the city is looking at increasing those fees.
Butler then asked if the city would borrow $30 million dollars and “burden the citizens again with an unsustainable debt.” City finance director Tiffany Wheeler said it’s not known yet if the debt will reach that level. She said the current cost projection is $10 million after grants are applied.
“Like the mayor said, we are working closely with Jerry Hood to make sure those numbers stay within what we feel comfortable paying and what we feel the city can afford,” Wheeler said.
Kidd-Harrison said the city continues to seek grants for all projects.
“Everything that we have, we’re trying to find grants,” she said. “The majority of our projects … everyone of these has grants, you’ll see, every one of them has grants. I am like the grant queen. I love to find grants because I don’t want to spend our money.”
Jimmy Orr, who began the evening’s questions, asked about proposed water-system upgrades in which two 12-inch lines will be laid from the new water tower on West Jackson Rd. One of those lines would line travel from the tank to the intersection of East Jefferson Rd. and then be laid to Hwy. 53 where it would tie into the other 12-inch line. As a cost-saving measure, Orr contended that the line should be laid along the driveway of the West Jackson Elementary School on West Jackson Rd. to its exit point on East Jefferson St. and then along East Jefferson St. down to Hwy. 53 where it can tie into the other 12-inch line. Orr said he believed that 1,000 feet of ductile iron pipe could be saved with this shorter route.
OTHER COMMENTS
•Butler asked about a July 27 meeting between downtown development authority (DDA) members Sri Kumar, Shawn Adams and Tracy Jordan and city council members Tracy Carswell and Scott Mims. He asked specifically if a lease agreement for a brewery at city owned property at the corner of Hwy. 53 and Broad St. — the site of Larry’s Garage — was discussed. O’Leary said the meeting was a monthly meeting held by the city asset committee. She said the committee discusses ideas for city-owned properties during these meetings. As for the Larry’s Garage property, O’Leary said no leasing agreements have been discussed regarding a brewery. Kidd-Harrison added the building is two years away from being ready.
•Hoschton DDA member Tracy Jordan also spoke during the question and answer session to address what she said were disparaging comments made about her by residents on a neighborhood social media site. Jordan is a realtor and former city council member. In her comments, she pointed to the criteria to serve on the DDA, saying that DDA members are appointed volunteers who are business owners, property owners or residents. She said conflicts of interest arise if the DDA purchases property owned by a DDA member or engages in special business practices with a DDA board member. Jordan said DDA members are not eligible for special grants or privileges. “Quite frankly, we serve for the city of our own time,” she said. Jordan added that, per state guidelines, board members are not precluded from conducting normal business within the city.
Jordan said the social media commenters suggested she did something wrong as a DDA board member who sold a piece of property for a client. “They have questioned my integrity, they have questioned my motives, and I’m going to tell you something, that is not to be allowed,” she said.
Jordan continued to address those whom she said disparaged her, some of which she said were in the audience at the meeting.
“I’ll meet you at the door and we’ll talk about what you have done because I have done more to serve this city and more to do good things for the City of Hoschton than all of you combined,” she said. “I will not tolerate it. I will not allow it, nor would you … I’ve been here since 1996. I’ll put my record up against anyone else in this room.”
Jordan’s comments drew applause from some in attendance.
The city will host another question-and-answer session in October with the date to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.