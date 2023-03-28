Gwinnett County Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts and Congressman Rich McCormick (who lives in Suwanee) will be two of nine recipients of the inaugural World Peace Revival Movement Award presented April 1 at Rodney Cook Sr. Peace Park.
The award will be presented during the unveiling of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” statue. The award honors those who “personify Dr. King’s ideals and have showcased them in their dedication and commitment to the community,” according to a press release.
The award, which will be presented by Ambassador Andrew Young, “is being passed to the next generation of King’s Beloved Community to further his mission of peace and nonviolence.”
World Peace Revival is a movement whose mission promotes peace and unity through interfaith prayer, acts of kindness and storytelling. Georgia artists Kathy Fincher and Stan Mullins designed and sculpted the statue, showing King delivering his iconic “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech.
“We believe that the message behind Dr. King’s ministry has universal value,” said Fincher. “It was his faith that led him to do good works, become a great man and a Nobel Peace Prize recipient.”
The statue will be installed in the Rodney Cook Sr. Peace Park in Atlanta’s Historic Vine City, where it will join 17 other statues of Georgia’s peacemakers from the last 300 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.