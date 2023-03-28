WATTS

 

 Photo courtesy of Gwinnett County Public Schools

Gwinnett County Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts and Congressman Rich McCormick (who lives in Suwanee) will be two of nine recipients of the inaugural World Peace Revival Movement Award presented April 1 at Rodney Cook Sr. Peace Park.

The award will be presented during the unveiling of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” statue. The award honors those who “personify Dr. King’s ideals and have showcased them in their dedication and commitment to the community,” according to a press release.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.