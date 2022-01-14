Kurt Ward remembered the reaction of his family when he told them he was running for mayor.
“My wife kind of said, ‘Well, I asked you to get involved, but I didn’t know you’d get involved this much,’” Ward said with a laugh.
Ward, a metro Atlanta native and 12-year Braselton resident, became the town’s sixth mayor after being sworn-in on Thursday (Jan. 6).
“We’re ready,” he said when asked about his feelings on starting his first term. “We’re prepared.”
The 49-year-old attorney has long been involved wherever he’s been, dating back to his youth in DeKalb County at Lithonia High School, where he was voted “Most Involved” by his senior class.
“You name it, I was kind of in it,” recalled Ward, who played soccer and wrestled at Lithonia in addition to other pursuits, including mock trial, math club and one-act play. Ward described himself as “just a rule-following, pretty nerdy kid to be honest” while growing up.
Ward chose far-off Baylor University to attend college after graduating from Lithonia in 1990. Though Waco, Texas was nearly 900 miles away, he had deep roots at Baylor, where his parents, aunt and uncle, two cousins and an older brother all attended. “I didn’t apply anywhere else,” Ward said.
Following college, Ward’s first “real job” came selling shirts and ties at Parisian, the now-defunct department store chain, at then-thriving Gwinnett Place Mall. He can still remember when Pleasant Hill Rd. was the place to be in Gwinnett County.
“I think that gives people a sense of how much I’ve really lived in this area,” he said.
Ward didn’t sell clothes for long. After a brief stint with Chick-Fil-A corporate as a marketing intern, he earned a position in special events, working such high-profile jobs as the Super Bowl, Olympics, a presidential inauguration and G8 Summit and meeting the likes of Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and gold-medal sprinter Michael Johnson. Though exciting work, Ward didn’t see the lifestyle as sustainable long-term.
“I just realized in my mid20s that I wanted a family and a home and I didn’t want to travel,” he said. “I wanted a community, really.”
One day, while working a special-events job, Ward picked up an edition of Time magazine and took a mock LSAT. He scored high enough on that sample test to realize that law school was an option.
“So, basically, I surprised my family and came off the events tour and studied for the LSAT for a couple of months,” Ward said.
Ward went on to attend and graduate from the Georgia State College of Law and has spent the past two decades as an attorney. His work has ranged from everything from medical malpractice defense to plaintiff disability cases, the later of which has put him in the courtroom against the NFL, Coca-Cola and Home Depot, among others.
Ward’s first experience with the Town of Braselton came when his parents were house hunting and asked him to join them one day.
“And we just really fell in love with Braselton,” Ward said. “We thought it was close enough to Atlanta, close enough to what we knew, really just had a desire for sophistication and a desire to be a high-quality community at the time that we were looking at it in the 90s.”
Ward’s parents still live in Braselton, as does his brother, who is an area dentist. Ward and his wife then decided to make the move in 2010 when they were living in a Buckhead condo. “
We just decided to go for it,” he explained. Ward called the move a “kind of an experiment for us.”
He said he and his wife would consider moving back to Atlanta after five years if they didn’t have kids. “But if we were fortunate enough to have kids, we felt like this was a really wonderful community for that opportunity,” he said. The Wards, who have 8-year-old twin boys, have been in Braselton for a dozen years now.
Ward, who lives in the Chateau Elan community, became engaged with the public in earnest when he decided to go door-to-door in Braselton neighborhoods to gauge public opinion about the town’s development. He said he was being told that residents of Chateau Elan wanted higher development standards compared to residents of other neighborhoods, whom he said he was told wanted drive-ins, gas stations and strip malls for the arterial roads.
“And I just said, ‘Let me go check and see,’” Ward said. “I know that’s kind of crazy, but that’s what lawyers do, right?’
What he learned, he said, was quite the opposite from what he’d been told.
“It was unanimous that nobody wanted that, to repeat a Jimmy Carter Blvd. or a Pleasant Hill growth pattern,” Ward said.
That early civic engagement didn’t serve as a catalyst for seeking public office, however.
“I’m willing to serve but this not my ultimate desire in life,” he said. “I love my wife, I love my job and I love my kids … So, it did not. Originally, when I got involved in this, I did not have an inkling or an idea of pursing office.”
Still, peopled joked with Ward that he should run for office, even mayor, though he said he didn’t want to run against longtime mayor Bill Orr, whom Ward praised.
The prospect of running for office shifted, however, when Orr announced in early 2021 that he wouldn’t seek a fourth term.
“And when Bill Orr decided to step down in 2021, that’s when conversations began that if Bill is not going to be there, who should consider the mayoral position?”
That ended up being Ward, who ran and defeated former District 4 councilman Hardy Johnson in November 2021.
Ward views his work as Braselton’s mayor similarly to volunteer service. And Ward has volunteered extensively, everything from serving in multiple positions at his church to mock trail coaching to even coaching a triathlon team for Eagle Ranch.
“My wife put it probably best, ‘This man is going to serve somewhere, and right now, he thinks that this (serving as mayor) is a need and it needs to be filled,’” Ward said.
As part of a council of which three of five members are new, Ward and Braselton leaders will be tasked with navigating issues tied to the town’s growth.
“We need to take an inventory,” Ward said. “We need to get a reality check. We need to understand what is our current housing stock, what is our current housing situation with the zoning that’s already taken place.”
And not only in Braselton, he said, but the three-to-four mile parameter around town.
“That’s where we’re really going to focus a lot of time in this first quarter of the election cycle — taking an inventory and establishing what’s our real long-term sustainability patterns,” Ward said.
Asked about the future of the town, Ward said he sees a vibrant community that will continue to be a desired destination for people to live.
And one that can stand out.
“I think if we can create recreational destinations within one to two miles of every neighborhood, we will be a case study for communities around the nation,” he said.
“We’ve definitely got people interested in helping us do it,” Ward added. “We’ve just got to figure out how to facilitate it as a town.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.