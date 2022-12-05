Cherokee Bluff High School officials and a school resource officer confiscated two handguns from a student’s book bag at a home basketball game after receiving a tip regarding possible weapons on campus, according to a press release from the Hall County School District.
The situation was immediately turned over to law enforcement. An investigation is currently underway, and those involved are not allowed on any Hall County School District campus.
"This is a serious violation of Georgia law and the HCSD student code of conduct, and the district will respond accordingly," the school district said in a statement. "The safety of students, their families, staff members, and all visitors on any of our campuses is our most important responsibility.
"The fact that this concern was immediately shared with school officials highlights the importance of the practice of, 'If you see something, say something.' We would like to thank the Hall County community for having the courage to speak up in such a serious situation."
