Hall County planners will consider another wedding venue in South Hall.
The county planning commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing July 24 (5:15 p.m.) over an agri-entertainment venue request for an approximate 17-acre tract at 3555 North Bogan Rd. from applicant John A. Moore, Sr.
According to application documents, the venue will include a 50 x 100-foot barn with an attached 70 x 100-foot pavilion and be intended primarily for weddings Fridays through Sundays from 5 p.m. to 10 or 11 p.m. Community organizations will use the venue on weekdays or weekends between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The applicant also seeks building and parking setback variances related to agri-entertainment request.
County planning staff has recommended denial of the request and the variances. According to planning documents, the staff said the project is inconsistent with the residential future land use plan designation in the comprehensive plan.
This will be the second proposed wedding venue in South Hall to come before the planning board in as many months. The commission recommended approval of a wedding and event venue on Tanners Mill Rd. in June. The Hall County Board of Commissioners approved that request on Thursday (July 13) and a variance related to outdoor music amplification.
