Confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Jackson County with 10 reported as of Wednesday evening.
No deaths have been recorded from Jackson County.
Statewide, there have been 154 deaths and over 4,700 confirmed cases.
The number of cases reported in neighboring counties also continues to go up:
Gwinnett County: 257 cases, 6 deaths.
Hall County: 71 cases, 0 deaths.
Barrow County: 20 cases, 2 deaths.
Clarke County: 54 cases, 7 deaths.
Franklin County: 5 cases, 0 deaths.
Banks County: 3 cases, 0 deaths.
Officials expect the number of cases to peak around April 23 in the state.
Earlier in the day Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp issue a state-at-home order statewide and closed schools for the rest of the academic year (see other story.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.