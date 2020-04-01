The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jackson County hit 9 as of noon Wednesday.
Statewide, the cases climbed to 4,638 with 952 hospitalized and 139 deaths.
Nearby Gwinnett County had 250 cases with 4 deaths while Hall County had 69 cases with no deaths.
Other nearby counties reported the following:
Barrow County — 20 cases with 2 deaths.
Franklin County — 5 cases with 0 deaths.
Banks County — 3 cases with 0 deaths.
Madison County — 3 cases with 1 death.
