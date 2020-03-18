No virus cases were reported today from Jackson County in the Georgia Department of Health's daily update.
A total of 197 tests for the virus have been positive across the state with one death reported. However, after the Wednesday state report was issued, two more deaths were reported in Southwest Georgia.
There are seven positive cases reported in Gwinnett, three in Hall and five in Clarke counties.
There are reportedly hundreds of tests still pending in the state so the total number of those infected is likely to go up in the coming days as those tests come back.
•••
The Jackson County Animal Shelter has been closed to the public, county officials said Wednesday.
"Due to public health and safety concerns, the Animal Control Shelter is closed to the public," state a news release. "The Animal Control division will be responding to emergency calls and serving customers by phone only at 706-367-5480
We will assist you as best we can through our phone and website. Please visit www.jacksoncountygov.com
•••
All Jackson County parks, including playgrounds, are closed to the public, county officials said Wednesday.
••
Telemedicine visits (video from home) are now available at Commerce Adult Medicine and Pediatrics. (706) 335-7909.
•••
The Georgia Department of Driver Services has suspended all road testing, non-commercial and commercial, until further notice. Additionally, some DDS Customer Service Centers have closed due to workforce shortages. Some licensing needs can be handled online at www.dds.georgia.gov or on the mobile app, DDS 2 GO.
•••
The Jackson County Planning Commission meeting slated for March 26 has been canceled.
•••
If you plan to get married, you'll have to make an appointment to get a license. The Jackson County Probate Court has instituted a number of changes to its operations, including when and how people will be able to get a marriage license, death certificate or birth certificate. Officials ask that people call before coming to the probate court since only certain functions are being staffed.
