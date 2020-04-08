Jackson County has reportedly had its first death from the COVID-19 virus.
The 7 p.m. nightly update recorded the county's first death out of 23 confirmed cases. The victim was reportedly a 53-year-old female. No other details are known at this time.
Statewide, the number of virus cases topped 10,000 Wednesday with love 2,000 people hospitalized and 369 deaths.
Nearby, Gwinnett County has had 18 deaths, Barrow three deaths, Clarke County nine deaths and Madison County one death.
