Hall County recorded its first death attributed to the COVID-19 virus in Wednesday's state report.
Hall has 374 confirmed cases, among the largest number of any county in the state. But until this week, it had no recorded deaths due to the virus.
The death was said to be a 75-year-old male, but it wasn't known if he had underlying medical conditions or not.
Statewide, there have been 552 deaths, 14,987 confirmed cases and 2,922 people hospitalized.
Nearby Gwinnett County has had 852 cases with 29 deaths while Barrow County has had 66 cases with three deaths.
Jackson County reported 33 cases with one death.
