Hope Weeks recently announced that she will be a candidate for Mayor of the City of Hoschton.
Weeks has served on the Hoschton City Council since 2018.
“I’m very excited about the opportunity to run for mayor," Weeks said. "I’ve been on council for almost two years and while on council my focus has been on making sure the city is moving in the right direction through initiatives such as hiring a financial consultant to oversee the city’s accounting and organizing cleanup of the local park by the depot.
“This is a pivotal and exciting time for our city. We expect a lot of changes to our community over the next few years and I want to work to be sure Hoschton is ready by updating our charter, ordinances and policies and providing oversight to major projects such as upgrades to our wastewater treatment plant, stormwater improvements and cemetery cleanup. We have a bright future and as Mayor, I will work with our staff, council and citizens to ensure we meet the challenges along the way.”
Weeks has a background in local government and accounting.
The mayoral election will be held in conjunction with the Presidential Preference Primary on March 24. Qualifying for the election opens Wednesday, Jan. 8 (see related story).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.