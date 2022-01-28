Jessica Frazer has a self-described passion for STEAM teaching and recently had a podcast platform to talk about it.
The West Jackson Elementary School fourth-grade teacher took part in a Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) "Classroom Conversations" podcast episode that will air Feb. 28.
Frazer was invited to GPB’s Atlanta studios in late December to discuss STEAM (Science, Technology, English, Art and Math) education.
“Just kind of what it is to be a STEAM school … the ways it looks different and the challenges and the rewards, too, that come with that,” Frazer said.
STEAM schools teach science, technology, engineering, arts and math through project-based learning that blends the subjects.
“We move away from teaching in a box because somebody says you should learn this at this age,” Frazer said, “to making learning a lot more authentic for our students where we look for real-world problems. And we find ways to integrate the content into them solving problems.”
When GPB sought a teacher to discuss the methodology, it reached out to the state department of education. The state then reached out to West Jackson Elementary School (WJES) because it was the newest STEAM-certified campus. Principal Amity Hardegree asked Frazer to participate in the podcast.
STEAM, Frazer said, “really has changed my whole practice.”
“The more that I’ve learned about it, the more that I just use it for the framework in everything that I do,” she said.
Frazer said the school earning STEAM status after an approximate three-year application process was a big victory for WJES. The school was certified in May 2021.
“I’m getting chills thinking about it,” Frazer said, noting the change required a complete shift in instructional practice and has occurred during the pandemic, which added challenges.
Hardegree praised Frazer’s work in the STEAM program and pointed to a particular example. Frazer tasked her students with designing a solution to an afternoon sunlight problem in their classroom. To help, Frazer arranged for a virtual tour of the Atlanta High Museum of Art — which deals with a similar issue — to find a solution and also learn about art. The lesson included a conversation with the museum director.
“So, then her students used their science learning about light and brought in the art and created a solution of some stained-glass windows for her classroom,” Hardegree said.
Hardegree said that’s just one example of Frazer’s efforts through STEAM.
“She’s a really great teacher who has been a leader and a model at our school of really taking the standards and thinking about how she can inspire her kids to delve into that at a deeper level and make connections in their learning,” Hardegree said.
As for the podcast, Frazer said she was “excited and then pretty nervous” about representing WJES but enjoyed spreading the word about STEAM and the program the school has in place.
“It’s always an honor to represent my school because amazing things happen here,” Frazer said. “And I love it when people see it, and when it shows. It truly is a wonderful place. We do amazing things here at West.”
