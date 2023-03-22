The West Jackson Fire Department is now two fire engines stronger.
Last week, the agency acquired two 2022 model fire engine trucks that cost a combined $1.3 million.
The identical vehicles, which carry 750 gallons of water each, include fire pumps, extrication equipment and life-support equipment to assist emergency medical services.
"Basically, a lot of equipment on these two new trucks to better help serve our growing community," West Jackson Fire Chief Ben Stephens said.
The trucks will replace high-mileage 2004 and 2009 models that require several thousands of dollars annually in maintenance. Stephens noted that fire engines have an average lifespan of 12-20 years. The department will now use the older vehicles in backup roles.
The purchases round out a 2017 fleet improvement plan that added several vehicles to service the fast-growing west side of the county. Those additions included:
•a Kawasaki Mule in 2017 for hydrant testing, off-road needs and medical emergencies.
•a utility truck in 2017 to transport equipment and handle more minor calls.
•an SUV in 2019, in partnership with the Town of Braselton, for a chief's vehicle that includes medical equipment and a drone. The SUV also serves as a unified command post with the Braselton Police Department in the event of a large-scale incident.
•a mini pumper in 2019. The pumper is essentially a fire engine that fits on a four-wheel-drive truck, allowing for higher maneuverability.
•the department's first ladder truck in 2020. The 100-foot truck allows for higher reach to fight larger-scale fires in an area with the potential for bigger blazes given its industrial and higher-density commercial growth.
Stephens said adding the fire engines now gives the department "a newer fleet that is more modernized and streamlined to what we need." Looking toward the future, Stephens said whenever a new fire station is needed, the department can station one of the fire engines at that new facility.
West Jackson fire personnel have already started training with the new engines, and Stephens estimates the department will put the vehicles into service within a month.
Stephens, who praised the work of the apparatus committee in planning for the vehicles, said he's excited to bolster the department's fire-fighting resources.
"It's great to be able to round out that plan — to get the right equipment in the right place with the right firefighters so that we can better serve this community," Stephens said.
