Plans to develop a residential project in West Jackson got the green light this week.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners voted Monday, Oct. 19, to approve a rezoning and special use request for Ray Vaughn for 44.5 acres off Jackson Trail Rd. near the intersection of Marshall Clark Rd. The property backs up to the Traditions subdivision.
Vaughn requested an R-1 zoning and a special use for a master planned development.
Approximately 94 lots are planned on the property.
The requests were approved with a number of conditions.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the Jackson County BOC approved the following items:
•a water and sewerage service area exchange between Braselton and the Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority.
•the final report of the Jackson County Transit Feasibility Study, which was presented at the county’s Oct. 5 meeting.
•the annual capital improvement plan for the Jackson County Airport.
•a contract with Carter Watkins Architects Associates, Inc., for architectural services on the animal shelter expansion.
•adding Hardman Orchard infrastructure improvements to the county’s economic development bond project list.
•a contract with Carter Watkins Associates Architects, Inc., for architectural services for the senior center expansion.
•multiple contracts with the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission including the annual aging services contract, along with a CARES Act contract.
•an agreement with the Montgomery Shores Property Owners Association for the county to pay $35,000 to repair a siphon system and dam breach following heavy rains earlier this year. The agreement also includes that the county will have no further obligation for repairs. The county and POA have attempted negotiations, but didn’t reach a consensus.
•the county’s updated official zoning map.
•a rezoning request for Adam and Karen Sibcy 10.7 acres on Jarrett Rd. at Unity Church Rd., Maysville. The owners plan to split the property into three parcels and residential use.
•a rezoning request from Kenneth Williams for a little under an acre at 9246 Commerce Rd., Athens. Williams requested an R-1 zoning and plans a residential use.
•a rezoning request from MLM Homes, LLC, for 40.5 acres off 2609 Brockton Rd., Jefferson. Developers requested an R-1 zoning and plan a subdivision on the property. Approximately 35 lots are planned on the property.
