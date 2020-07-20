A proposal for a West Jackson residential development has been pulled, for now.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners voted to accept a withdrawal of a rezoning request for 45 acres on Jackson Trail Rd. at its July 20 meeting.
Ray Vaughn had initially requested a rezoning from A-2 to R-2 to allow a residential development.
Vaughn requested the withdrawal of the request and apparently plans to come back to the county with a different proposed zoning and special use.
APPROVED ITEMS
In other business, the BOC approved the following zoning items:
•rezoning requests for almost 14 acres at 3945 Hwy. 332, Hoschton. Galilee Springs, LLC, requested a CRC zoning to allow a mini-storage business on the property.
•a map amendment request for under an acre at 9246 Commerce Rd., Athens. The applicant, Kenneth Williams, requested a change of the future land use from commercial to residential. Williams plans to live on the property and have an art studio/office.
•a map amendment request for Jeff Halley, Halbro Tree Services, for 3 acres at 2832 Commerce Rd., Jefferson. Halley requested a change in the character area from rural to urban and a change in the future land use from residential to commercial. Halley wants to relocate his business to the property.
