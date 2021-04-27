The West Jackson Fire Board and the Braselton Public Facilities Authority held a ribbon cutting and open house at the new West Jackson Fire Station 2 located at 1875 Ednaville Road, Braselton, on Tuesday, April 20.
“We are excited to have the ability to have a closer station to serve the community,” said Ben Stephens,” West Jackson fire chief.
Stephens said the station will help to increase response time as the community continues to grow and as traffic increases in the county.
“Getting over I85 to get a call is starting to get a little trying so having a station on this side of the interstate will definitely cut down the response times for our guys. The West Jackson Fire Station One will cover Braselton, South of I85 and station two will cover North of I85, unless of course, there is a major accident where both stations would be on the scene.”
The station will also help improve its Insurance Services Office (ISO) fire rating to reduce homeowner’s insurance costs which have increased from $750-$800 to $3,200 a year.
Stephens said the new station has many improvements over its older station.
The newly built 7,200-square foot fire station is complete with sleeping quarters that include six bunk rooms, four bathrooms with showers, a meeting room, a kitchen and dining area, a public entry ADA bathroom, a watch room where blood pressure checks can be given to anyone needing assistance, a two and a half bay station and a dedicated storage room and tool area which is not present at station one.
“At our old station everything is kind of clumped against the walls,” said Stephens. “The bay station here at the new facility was designed after the Oconee County Fire Department and offers more room for equipment.”
According to Stephens, the station is expected to be staffed and in full operation soon with two full time employees and one part-time employee.
Sunbelt Builders and Precision Planning Inc. are the contractors of the project which cost 1.89 million.
“That’s a lot for a fire station,” said Stephens. “It was definitely a sticker shock for me but at the same time it’s also a facility that’s built to be here longer than I will be here. I am very grateful to my elected officials, community and the Braselton Public Facilities Authority for their assistance, work and support of this project.”
