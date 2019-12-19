Jason Wester was named principal of Jackson County Comprehensive High School when the Jackson County Board of Education met Dec. 9 for its monthly meeting at East Jackson Middle School.
Wester has served as interim principal since July 11, when Dr. Pete Jones left for a position at the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology, and he has done "an outstanding job," said Dr. April Howard, superintendent of schools.
She pointed out that the process to select the school's new principal included parents, students and staff.
"Mr. Wester has a passion for his work and bringing the Panthers to new levels," she said. "He wants to do what's best for kids."
Wester and Chanda Palmer, principal at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, shared information about a design team's work on high school planning and schedules at the BOE meeting.
“We are blessed to have two outstanding high school leaders,” she said, noting that Wester and Palmer have been "working diligently" on the plans that will incorporate the new Empower College & Career Center into the curriculum.
Wester joined the JCCHS administrative staff in 2018 as an assistant principal. He served three years before that as a member of the Social Studies department, teaching AP U.S. History, U.S. History and Economics. He was a member of the Panther football coaching staff and helped coach the Panther tennis team.
Wester has worked as a social studies teacher and an administrator in several different states and districts during his 21-year career in education.
He taught social studies and math in middle schools in Florida and North Carolina; served as an administrator in Florida at Chasco Middle School and in Gwinnett County at Dacula Middle School, and as principal of Jefferson Middle School for three years.
He returned to Jackson County schools in 2014, working at West Jackson Middle School for three years before joining the JCCHS staff.
Wester was raised in Florida and graduated from Countryside High School in Clearwater, Fla. He earned a B.A. in History and an MEd in Social Studies Education from the University of Florida.
He later earned an MEd in Education Leadership from the University of South Florida. He also is a graduate of the Gwinnett County Public Schools Quality-Plus Leadership Academy.
The Jackson County BOE also approved the following additional personnel moves:
NEW HIRES
•Brooke Cogswell, kindergarten paraprofessional, Gum Springs Elementary School
•Ashlyn Harbin, Pre-K teacher, Maysville Elementary School
•Anthony Harris, bus driver
•Wendy Morgan, Pre-K paraprofessional, MES
•Brooke Stephens, first grade teacher, MES
RESIGNATIONS/TERMINATIONS
•Alisha Atwell, first grade teacher, GSES
•Allison Cook, special education paraprofessional, GSES
•Kimberly Dorsey, special education paraprofessional, East Jackson Comprehensive High School
•David Hembree, bus driver
•Nicki Pierce, bus driver
•Aaron Schuck, special education teacher, JCCHS
TRANSFERS
•Stephen Crawford, special education teacher, from West Jackson Middle School to JCCHS
•Phillip Crumley, from bus driver to bus mechanic
•Lori Evans, MES, from first grade teacher (100-percent) to EIP teacher (49-percent)
•Ellen Flynn, South Jackson Elementary School, from fifth grade teacher (100-percent) to special education teacher (49-percent)
•Carolyn Graham, from school nutrition assistant, East Jackson Elementary School, to school nutrition assistant manager, EJCHS
•Zachery Holtzclaw, from bus driver to transportation routing supervisor
•Lauren Milford, East Jackson Middle School, teacher from 80-percent to 100-percent
RETIREMENT
•Joel Anderson, bus driver
•Nell Tucker, bus driver
LEAVE OF ABSENCE
•Sherry Horton, bus driver
•Dwight Wood, bus driver
