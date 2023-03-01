Trail goers of the Mulberry Riverwalk can look forward to walking on a new surface as the Braselton park continues to receive upgrades.
The Braselton Town Council recently agreed to improve a section of the trail with a crush-and-run surface, a project for which state funding is available. Braselton Town Manager Jennifer Scott expects the project to go out for bids within six months. The town's engineer will handle the design. The timetable for construction has yet to be determined.
The cost estimate for the new surface is $700,000. The town has sought $200,000 in state grants, and Scott said she believes the town will receive that amount. The town can finance the remaining cost with SPLOST money.
Town leaders had considered an asphalt surface during discussion of the trail but would have negated state funds if they chose that surface. The estimated cost for an asphalt trail was $1.2 million.
The town had mulch spread on the trail during its river bank re-stabilization project, but that surface was intended as a short-term solution.
The riverwalk trail remains a popular recreation option around town.
"It's got people on it every single day," Scott said. "It is amazing."
As for the bank re-stabilization project, the town is revisiting areas damaged by excessive rains. Some of the vegetation added during the project had yet to take root before the rains came. The scope of the repair work is still being assessed.
