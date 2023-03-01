Riverwalk reopens3

The Town of Braselton plans to upgrade a portion of the Mulberry Riverwalk with a crush-and-run surface. 

 Town of Braselton

Trail goers of the Mulberry Riverwalk can look forward to walking on a new surface as the Braselton park continues to receive upgrades.

The Braselton Town Council recently agreed to improve a section of the trail with a crush-and-run surface, a project for which state funding is available. Braselton Town Manager Jennifer Scott expects the project to go out for bids within six months. The town's engineer will handle the design. The timetable for construction has yet to be determined.

