Jackson County emergency services officials have released new information about what people should do if they suspect they may have the COVID virus.
From Bryan Bullock, Jackson EMA director:
"In response to an increased need for COVID-19 testing, the Northeast Health District is currently conducting testing by referral. If you believe you are experiencing symptoms, please contact your primary care provider or dial 706-340-0996 between the hours of 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM to contact a local DPH nurse.
"The overall risk of COVID-19 to the general public remains low, although elderly people and individuals with chronic medical conditions may have increased risk."
