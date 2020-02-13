Jackson County coroner Keith Whitfield announced this week that he will seek his ninth term as coroner this year.
The primary election will be May 19 and the general election will be Nov. 3.
Whitfield, 59, is a veteran of the Commerce Fire Department and is its retired fire chief. He and his wife, Bonnie, have three children and nine grandchildren.
“You have got to be a people person and be very compassionate with people in this job,” Whitfield said.
