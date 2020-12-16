Free WiFi hotspots are available to Hall County students who are participating in blended learning.
The Hall County School District transitioned its middle and high school students to blended learning from Wednesday, Dec. 16, through Friday, Dec. 18, due to COVID-19. The district reminds students and families of multiple Wi-Fi “hot spots” throughout the county that provide free service to students. This service is free, and students simply have to log in using their Hall County student credentials.
Free Wi-Fi is available at the following locations:
- Alberta Park: Tennis court area and concession stand
- Hog Mountain Sports Complex: press box
- Johnson High School: stadium, baseball and softball press boxes
- Cool Springs Park: press box
- East Hall Community Center: press box
For more specific details on these locations, visit https://www.hallco.org/web/hcsd-wifi-hotspot-locations/
Students may also access free WiFi in the parking lot of any Hall County school. They need to be in close proximity of the building.
For more information about Wi-Fi access, call the Hall County Technology Department at 770-534-6313.
