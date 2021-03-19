Gwinnett County schools will have new leadership in the next school year.
The Gwinnett County Board of Education voted 3-2 at its March 18 meeting to transition the district leadership from CEO/Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks to a successor in preparation for the 2021-22 school year.
Wilbanks' tenure as superintendent will end July 31.
Over the next four months, the Gwinnett School Board will conduct a superintendent search and Wilbanks will prepare for the transition. The board voted to acquire the services of Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA) in its search for the school district’s next superintendent.
The board will pay Wilbanks severance pay in the sum of either all of the aggregate salary he would have earned under the contract from his actual last day to the end of the contract or a sum equivalent to one year’s annual salary, whichever is less.
“After numerous conversations between Mr. Wilbanks and the board, we have chosen to take this action at this time in order to begin a superintendent search," Chairman Everton Blair, Jr., said. "As this is a pivotal period in our district’s history, we want to ensure we have the time needed to find a candidate of the highest caliber who is ready to build on the many things established during Mr. Wilbanks’ tenure. The timing of this decision also will allow the new superintendent to be in place for the start of the new school year. As a Board, we are committed to doing what is best for the school district and its students and to conducting a diligent and thorough search… One that we know will attract outstanding candidates from across the country.
“We look forward to working with Mr. Wilbanks to ensure a smooth transition and to the many opportunities that we will have in the coming months to celebrate him and his legacy and to thank him for his service to Gwinnett County Public Schools.”
Wilbanks has served as the CEO/Superintendent of Gwinnett County Public Schools since March of 1996, making him the longest serving superintendent of a large urban school district. Although an early departure from his leadership role is not what he had intended, Wilbanks has acknowledged that a superintendent serves at the pleasure of the board.
“I am passionate about my work and the work of this school district," he said. "I have been since taking this position on March 1, 1996, and will remain so until my last day in this seat. I enjoy getting up and coming to work each day and know that there is still much to be done.
“I have had the pleasure and honor to serve as Gwinnett County Public Schools’ superintendent for the past 25 years. Education has been my life’s work for 56 years and my work in this school district has been the highlight of my career. I have had the opportunity to work with the finest leaders, most dedicated educators, and this outstanding community. Together, we have moved this very good school system forward toward our vision of world-class and have served our students well. We have done good work and have successfully overcome challenges that have stymied other districts. I am proud of all that has been accomplished over the years that has benefited our students, our employees, the district, and the greater Gwinnett community.
“In light of the addition of new members to the Board and my decision not to seek another contract, this vote is not surprising. While I was prepared to fulfill my contract through June of 2022, recent discussions with the School Board made it clear that would not be the case.
“I appreciate the support I have received over the years, and, especially most recently, from staff members, parents, and community members. I want you all to know what a pleasure it has been to lead this district, to be a part of the GCPS family, and to be a contributing member of this great community. I know that when the time comes, I will proudly hand back to the Gwinnett County Board of Education and our community a school district that is in better shape today than it was when I became superintendent.”
