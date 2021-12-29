Some big-ticket items have generated the City of Hoschton’s biggest budget to date.
The city council, on Dec. 20, approved a near $3.08 million general-fund budget, marking an increase of nearly 87.4% over last year.
Mayor Shannon Sell said in November, when the draft budget was released, that the 2022 budget would be the “largest budget the City of Hoschton has ever seen.”
Hoschton levies no property tax on its residents.
One major reason for the jump is to fund a new $1.15 million city hall building with the city having outgrown its current space. The city budgeted $428,400 for facilities last year. The new city hall facility will push that figure to $1.22 million this year.
The city is also looking to grow its recently-reinstated police department.
Police expenses will jump from $89,250 to $359,500 in fiscal year 2022, with money spent for regular employees increasing from $21,000 to $150,000. City leaders have previously said they look to begin hiring officers in 2022. Hoschton currently only employs a chief of police. Police vehicle expenses will also increase from $38,000 to $55,000. Additionally, the city budgeted $50,000 toward building improvements as the police department will move into a facility on Hwy. 53 that will require renovation.
Hoschton had been without a police force since 2010 but has started a new one due to projected city growth over the next decade.
On the revenue side, Hoschton leaders approved a budget that projects an increase of over $1 million in money generated from licenses and permits. The city budgeted $748,000 for those revenues last year, but expects nearly $1.78 million in FY2022.
“We’ve got a good budget,” Sell said at the Dec. 20 meeting. “We’re in sound financial shape.”
