For 17 years, Jackson County High School math teacher Steven Bowles made a left turn out of his subdivision to drive to work.
This year, he’ll have to break that habit.
“Now, I’ve got to go right,” Bowles said. “We’re taking bets … when am I going to mess up?”
It’s a major transition time for Bowles and the rest of his colleagues as Jackson County High School (JCHS) opens up its spacious new Skelton Rd. campus in Hoschton after decades of being located in Jefferson.
The first day of class is Friday (July 30) when approximately 1,620 students are expected to arrive on campus.
Teachers began pre-planning Monday and are in the process of setting up shop in the new building, which will feature 293,700 square feet of space.
“I just feel like I can do so much more with the space I have for science,” said Heather Hamrick, who’s spent her entire 15-year career at JCHS. “I was so constrained by the four walls at the other school. But I can move the desks, I can move the chairs, I can move everything.”
One of the features of the new JCHS is a college-oriented design to allow for more collaborative work inside and outside of classrooms.
Matt Bolt, a ninth-year English teacher (also the school’s baseball coach) and a 2008 JCHS graduate, said the difference in the old and new JCHS campuses will be an eye opener for more than just students.
“It’s going to be a huge adjustment for teachers as well, because we were so confined at the other school,” Bolt said, echoing Hamrick’s comments. “We’re used to having 30 plus kids in a classroom built for like 20, not encouraged to have kids in the hallway, but now it’s a completely different atmosphere. It’s built to have kids in different places and to have different small groups.”
Hamrick said the facility is “flexible for the students.”
“They can stand, they can sit, they can move,” she said.
Hamrick believes the set-up of the building will help JCHS students transition into college more easily. And Bowles hopes the college-type campus serves as motivation, especially for the underclassmen.
“I hope 13 and 14-year-old students walking in here will feel grown up,” he said. “I hope they feel adult and act mature. I think that’s part of it … I’m hoping the kids take ownership and take pride in it. I think we can use that to our advantage.”
A brand-new school to serve the west side of the county had long been coveted by the JCHS community. JCHS split when East Jackson Comprehensive High School was built in 2007 to serve the county’s east-side population. As a result, JCHS became the school of the west side, operating out of a building 17 years older than its east-side counter part.
“I feel like it’s been a long time in the making,” said Bowles, an JCHS alum who graduated in 2000. “ … When the school split, we were left with the old hand-me-down kind of thing, so the west-side community, including myself, feel like we deserve to have a new facility and new equipment and new furniture that doesn’t pinch your leg when you stand up.”
For the new campus, Hamrick noted how teachers’ input was taken into consideration. Many served on a furniture committee to gauge the needs in the new building.
“I really feel like they listened to us in terms of what students would like to have,” Hamrick said.
As for the old JCHS, Bowles and Bolt, with their long-standing ties to that campus, are happy that it will be given a new life as the Empower College and Career Center.
“I’m glad to see it being repurposed … there will still be a lot of learning and a lot of activity over there,” Bowles said
“I think that makes it an easier split, for sure,” added Bolt.
Meanwhile, JCHS’s new era begins Friday. Teachers expect a hectic, but exciting first day, one in which everyone is new essentially.
“The transition, I think, is going to be a little chaotic,” Bowles said, pointing to students trying to navigate the new campus.
Bolt expects a lot of students “to be wide-eyed and looking around” on Day 1. But he expects it to be a special day, too, with what JCHS now has to offer.
“I think the first day is going to be the typical madness of a first day,” he said. “But I think that it’s going to be a fun first day because we’re in a new facility. And it’s beautiful.”
