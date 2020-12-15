The West Jackson Fire Department held its annual Awards and Recognition Banquet in Braselton recently to honor and recognize members of the WJFD staff.
Captain Joel Keith received his fifth Longevity Award for 25 years of service and was awarded a WJFD Axe Plaque for his tenure and dedication to the department. Sheri Brown, WJFD board member, received a recognition and appreciation award for her years of service as a member of the board of directors, but announced her resignation earlier last month due to moving out of the fire district.
Firefighter service awards included:
Capt. David Edge and Capt. Josh Leblanc — 15 years of service
Fire Marshal Shannon Martin and Damon Lockridge — 10 years of service
Kenny Dove, Kenyon Levine and John Landress — five years of service
The West Jackson Fire Department, which is currently in the process of building its second station located on Ednaville Road, announced last month the department's district had an ISO Public Protection Classification Improvement.
"We are pleased to announce that on March 1, 2021, our Public Protection Classification will improve from a 4 to a 3. This improvement could mean lower insurance premiums for property insurance in the district," stated WJFD Chief Ben Stephens. "This improvement also makes WJFD in the top 15 percent (15%) of fire department's across the country using ISO. We thank you for your continued support to our department and our community."
Also new for 2021, the WJFD will increase its staffing to five firefighters/EMTs 24-hours per day in January, and expects to take delivery of their 100-foot Sutphen Ladder Truck in the third quarter of the new year.
