The West Jackson Fire Department is hosting its annual free car seat check event on Aug. 27 from 8-10 a.m. Maria Pichowsky, the WJFD's newest child passenger safety technician, is leading the event.
Attendees will learn how to properly install a car seat and other safety tips. Participants are asked to bring their child, car seat and vehicle owner's manual.
