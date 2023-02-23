A woman suffered a minor injury and a man shot and killed himself during a domestic altercation behind a Buford warehouse Wednesday (Feb. 22), according to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO)
The HCSO was called to the 900 block of Sherwin Parkway just after 5:30 p.m. to investigate reports of an injured woman running into a warehouse in the industrial park. The initial investigation showed the woman and the suspected shooter, who were involved in a personal relationship and also worked together, left work at the same time and got into his vehicle. The two began to argue, and as the woman tried to exit the vehicle, the suspect shot at her. He then returned to his vehicle and shot himself.
