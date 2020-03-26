A woman recently reported a kidnapping attempt in Hoschton.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to Montvale Dr. for the report.
The complainant said she and her juvenile cousin had gotten a ride from an acquaintance. After he dropped off the cousin, he went to the complainant's residence, but said they should go get a bottle of alcohol and wouldn't let her out of the car. He reportedly grabbed her by the arm, then drove to a Hwy. 332 store where the woman was able to climb out of the open window and run into the store.
She said she feared for her life while she was in the vehicle.
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•suspicious activity on Gold Crest Dr. where a woman said she heard a voice say "hey" from an upstairs room and then she heard a door close, so she fled the residence. Nothing seemed out of place when she returned.
•information on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a woman reported a vehicle followed her and drove aggressively. She later reported the same vehicle nearly ran her off the road on McNeal Rd. She said the suspect has also driven through the parking lot of a store where she works several times and came inside once.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where officers assisted with a wreck between two motorcycles. One of the drivers was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
•agency assist on Meadow Vista Ln. where a man reported his son took a full bottle of Welbrutin. The son denied it, but was taken to the hospital after the EMS found his heart rate was higher than normal.
•animal complaint on Ednaville Cir. where someone reported a horse and pony appeared to be underfed.
•suspicious activity on Quail Run where a woman reported someone claiming to be with the U.S. Marshall's office called and told her they had a warrant for her arrest. They also asked for her personal information.
•damage to property; hit and run; failure to report an accident with property damage; and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 53 where someone reported a vehicle ran off the roadway and crashed into a ditch. The driver reportedly damaged signs and put construction workers in danger.
•suspicious activity where someone reported a man exposed himself at West Jackson Park.
•dispute on Reece Dr. where a juvenile wanted to stay with her boyfriend, fearing her parents had coronavirus. They weren't confirmed to have the virus and did not want their daughter to stay with the boyfriend.
•agency assist on Charlie Cooper Rd. where a man was taken to the hospital after injuries (broken leg and an ankle wound) sustained in a motorcycle accident. The driver had also reportedly moved the motorcycle behind a fence, but didn't give a reason why.
•damage to property on Amy Industrial Ln. where a vehicle struck another in a parking lot, causing damage.
