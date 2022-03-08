A wooden bridge in western Braselton will see its most significant improvements since its construction.
With materials arriving last week, work is set to begin on the Silk Tree Pointe Bridge located in the Mulberry Park neighborhood.
Crews will replace all decking on the bridge, which was constructed in the early 2000s. The project will also replace some pieces on the side of the bridge that have splits and rots. The bridge, which crosses the Mulberry River, also sustained damage in December when a driver, later charged with DUI, crashed into it (a court decision could force the driver to pay for repairs to that portion).
Braselton town manager Jennifer Scott said the bridge is serviced about every five years and inspected every two years and has no structural problems.
“It’s not the first time we’ve done maintenance to it,” Scott said. “It’s just the most significant maintenance project we’ve done.”
The project, approved by the town council in August, will cost just under $265,000. Money for the repairs will come from the town’s roads capital project budget.
One lane of traffic will always remain open during repairs, and both lanes will re-open at the end of each day when crews finish.
The bridge was constructed by York Bridge Concepts, one of the most respected builders of wooden bridges in the U.S., according to Scott. The town also consulted with York when planning the repair project.
“When it’s done, it will actually be better than when it was built because we’re having it built to current standards,” Scott said.
The project, which had been delayed due to material shortages, is not expected to take longer than three weeks.
