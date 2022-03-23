Robert Woolridge has been named Chateau Elan’s new general manager, according to a press release from the Braselton resort.
Woolridge has 37 years of experience in the lodging industry. In his new role, Woolridge will oversee all aspects of operations at Chateau Elan, from day-to-day staff management to guest and client relations.
“With an award-winning winery, spa, world-class dining, golf and luxury hotel, Chateau Elan has a legacy of hospitality like no other,” said Woolridge. “I am excited to serve as general manager and look forward to continuing to distinguish the property with unparalleled guest experiences.”
Woolridge brings 35 years of experience from Marriott International, with over 20 years spent in Atlanta.
In his last position with the company, he served as general manager at the W Atlanta – Buckhead, leading the staff through full system integration following Marriott’s acquisition of the property and repositioning the luxury hotel through a $20 million capital investment.
During his time there, Woolridge grew revenue per available room by 25% following the repositioning. He also spent time as general manager at Atlanta Evergreen Marriott Conference Resort at Stone Mountain, Atlanta Airport Marriott Gateway and Atlanta Marriott Perimeter Center.
Most recently, Woolridge worked as a principal consultant at his own company, RLW Consulting, providing strategic analysis and planning to businesses with a hospitality-focused lens.
