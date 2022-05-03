With dirt already being moved, a surgery center devoted to outpatient procedures at Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton should be ready by next year.
Hospital leaders are targeting a May or June 2023 completion for the three-story, 90,000 square foot "Medical Plaza 2," which will be located on a five-acre section of the Hwy. 347 Braselton campus. The project budget is $52 million, though the final price tag might be “a little north of that,” according to hospital president Anthony Williamson.
Williamson pointed to a “huge need” for the surgery center in the Braselton area.
“We’re fortunate to be in a market that is growing and (there’s) a large need for us to develop this outpatient surgical platform for the patients that we care for ... ,” he said. “A lot of our patients need access to a convenient outpatient level of care. So, the timing is really right for us to move forward with the project.”
Williamson said Northeast Georgia Health System filed a certificate of need for the addition back in 2018 and received approval in 2019.
“It’s been something that we’ve been working on for a number of years,” he said.
The new facility, designed by CDH Partners out of Atlanta, will house the out-patient surgery center on the first floor, which will include four operating rooms and two procedure suites. The other two floors will be used for physician office space.
While hospital leaders anticipate a spring opening next year, supply chain issues could impact the timetable. Turner Construction — which built the original Braselton hospital and is serving as the contractor for Medical Plaza 2 — reported wait times of six to eight months for items such as steel and windows. Turner purchased roofing materials before any other supplies due to potential delivery delays up to a year.
Once complete, the ambulatory surgery center will be used exclusively for outpatient surgical procedures. General surgery and orthopedics will be major focuses initially, but Williamson anticipated expansion into other specialities such as gynecology and urology and a “whole host of different specialties.”
Williamson said the project has drawn “a tremendous amount of support” from the community.
“Of course, with the whole certificate of need process, the community just had a huge outpouring of support — leaders of the community, elected officials,” he said. “We were fortunate to get a lot of support from all aspects … to just really help us move the project forward.
“I think everybody is excited to see the health system continuing to expand and offer a new level of care that hasn’t been in this market.”
