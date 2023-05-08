Milling and paving on Jesse Cronic Rd. between Hwy. 124 and I-85 in Braselton will continue for approximately two weeks as crews were scheduled to start work on Tuesday (May 9).
One lane will be closed Mondays through Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Drivers who cannot avoid the area should expect delays, use caution in the construction zone and observe posted speed limits for their safety,” town leaders said in a press release.
Work was slated to begin May 8, but Sunday rains delayed the start until Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.