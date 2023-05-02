Hall Co.

As Hall County continues the process of updating its comprehensive plan, two workshops are planned for citizens to offer ideas and feedback.

The first workshop will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 at River Forks Park and Campground, and the second will be held later that day, 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the Hall County Government Center.

