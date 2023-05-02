As Hall County continues the process of updating its comprehensive plan, two workshops are planned for citizens to offer ideas and feedback.
The first workshop will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 at River Forks Park and Campground, and the second will be held later that day, 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the Hall County Government Center.
“The Comprehensive Plan is the roadmap for Hall County’s future, outlining priorities to guide growth in the community and ensuring Hall County remains a great place to live, work and play,” said Randi Doveton, Hall County Planning & Development director.
Each workshop is free and open to the public, but if citizens are unable to attend, Hall County also offers a toolkit to collect feedback.
The "Meeting in a Box" provides items that a community group needs to gather feedback.
“The ‘Meeting in a Box’ is a great opportunity for citizens to participate in the process at the level they’re most comfortable with. We provide everything you need to host a meeting, collect responses and return it via the proper channels,” said Doveton.
The toolkit includes instructions for facilitators, presentations for in-person and virtual meetings, worksheets and more. Feedback from the “Meeting in a Box” will be collected through July 31.
