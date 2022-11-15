Northeast Georgia Health System’s (NGHS) Georgia Heart Institute has added another cardiologist to its growing roster.
Dr. Glen A. Henry, MD, an interventional cardiologist who spent the last three decades at Yale Medicine, will lead Interventional Cardiology and the Cardiac Catheterization Labs at Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) hospitals in Gainesville and Braselton.
“My passion is caring for undertreated patients and those who are told they have no options,” said Henry, who will serve as medical director of NGMC’s Cardiac Catheterization Labs. “Helping patients feel better and live longer is the goal of Georgia Heart Institute and something that I’m proud to be a part of.”
While at Yale, Henry served as the Director of Complex Coronary Interventions and was consistently named to Connecticut Magazine’s Top Doctors list. He earned his medical degree at Virginia Commonwealth University and completed his residency and fellowship at Yale New Haven Hospital. The father of two sets of twins is excited to relocate to Gainesville with his wife.
“Since the launch of Georgia Heart Institute last year, our entire team has been focused on providing the highest quality patient care each day,” said Habib Samady, MD, president of Georgia Heart Institute. “I’m confident that Dr. Henry is going to be a fantastic addition and will deliver on our commitment to bringing compassionate care and clinical breakthroughs to our patients.”
