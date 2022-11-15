Dr. Henry

Dr. Glen Henry 

 Submitted

Northeast Georgia Health System’s (NGHS) Georgia Heart Institute has added another cardiologist to its growing roster.

Dr. Glen A. Henry, MD, an interventional cardiologist who spent the last three decades at Yale Medicine, will lead Interventional Cardiology and the Cardiac Catheterization Labs at Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) hospitals in Gainesville and Braselton.

