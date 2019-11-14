Two Hall County leaders who have been serving in an interim capacity have now assumed permanent titles within the county's public works and planning and development departments.
Srikanth Yamala, who has served as acting director of Hall County Public Works since August, has now been named permanent director of that department. Yamala previously served as director of Hall County's Planning and Development department.
Meanwhile, Sarah McQuade, who was also serving in an acting capacity, has been named director of Hall County Planning and Development. McQuade was named acting director of that department following Yamala's move earlier this year.
McQuade most recently served as planning manager for Hall County, a position that is now in the process of being filled.
"Both Srikanth and Sarah have proven to be effective leaders within their respective departments as they served in an acting capacity over the past few months," Hall County Administrator Jock Connell said. "Their knowledge and experience will most certainly benefit Hall County as we continue to execute the action items within our Strategic Plan, moving the organization-and the County as a whole-forward in the process."
