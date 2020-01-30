Town leaders will decide on two requests for stream buffer variances at a meeting Feb. 6.
The Braselton Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a hearing Thursday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. on:
•a stream buffer and impervious surface variance for Duke Realty Limited for an 82-acre property on Jesse Cronic Rd. near Safelite. The property is zoned for manufacturing-distribution.
•a stream buffer and impervious surface variance for Old Norcross Investments, Inc. for an 83-acre property off Ednaville Rd. The property is zoned for R-3.
A third stream buffer variance — for 30 acres at Braselton Pkwy. and Jesse Cronic Rd. — was withdrawn.
