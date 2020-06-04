For my little sisters.
My two younger sisters and I were raised in the same home. We had the same rules, chores and curfews. We ate chicken casserole at the same table. We shared birthday cakes and tattled on each other for minor things. We went to the same public schools and then on to college. We inhabited the same womb (thank you for the sacrifices, mom). We shared a family, a childhood and the experiences that have shaped us into who we are today.
In theory, we’ve had the same opportunities in life and the same expectations for what our individual futures will hold. But in reality, our lives and experiences will always be different because of the one thing that we don’t have in common: Our skin color.
My skin is white, while theirs is a combination of black and white. And because of that difference, the world views us in a different way.
The three of us will all have our own struggles throughout life. We will all face personal, financial and professional problems, as everyone does. We’ll deal with health issues, family challenges and other stresses that come naturally with life. But I will never face the struggles that the two of them will face just because of the pigment of their skin.
That is white privilege.
I won’t face the trauma of seeing the video of a man with my skin color being gunned down while jogging. Or seeing video of a white woman calling 911 on someone with my skin color, simply because he asked her to put her dog on a leash. I won’t see someone with my skin color being suffocated by a police officer because he was suspected of passing a counterfeit bill.
Locally, I won’t have to feel the insult of an elected official say that the relationship that brought me into this world makes his blood boil. Or face the ignorant comments on a post about a peaceful protest planned in the area, accusing protestors of just wanting to be on television.
My heart breaks for Ahmaud Arbery, Christian Cooper and George Floyd and the countless other black men and women who’ve been mistreated across the country.
My heart breaks for the black and minority communities, fighting and pleading to finally be heard and respected.
My heart breaks for the good police officers, who are trying to make a positive difference in our community.
My heart breaks for this country and what we’ve allowed ourselves to continue to become.
My heart breaks for my little sisters, who deserve so much more than this world is willing to give them.
***
I debated on whether to write this. There are plenty of white voices saturating the narrative in this country. There always have been. That’s part of the problem and I don’t want to contribute to that.
But there are far too many people in the world who know that what continues to happen to the black and minority communities is wrong, but who remain silent because it doesn’t directly or negatively affect us. Because we feel secure. And because we feel it isn’t our place to speak out.
It is everyone’s responsibility to speak out for what’s right, even when it makes others feel uncomfortable.
The story of being raised in a biracial family is not my story to tell. That story belongs solely to my sisters, and I will never take that away from them. And I wouldn't share this in print without permission from the two of them.
I will never stand for my sisters and claim their experiences and perspective as my own. But I will always stand behind them, supporting them, loving them and advocating for them in any way I can.
We’re a team. We’re a family.
Can’t we all be?
