Dear Editor: We moved to Braselton from Suwanee 1.5 years ago and have enjoyed reading The Braselton News. I can honestly say that many, many times I have not agreed with your political views but can respect them. At times your views have given me reason to question or try to better understand my own views.
After living in the United States for 40 years (legally), I finally became a U.S. citizen last year and I take my right to vote seriously. When I had to “declare” my party affiliation when registering to vote after being a “life-long Republican” I stated no affiliation but was told if I didn’t declare then I would not be able to vote in the primary...so I declared Republican. With all that has gone on in this year of COVID-19, social injustice unrest and political divisiveness I want to really make sure I am an educated voter so I am looking at both political parties. Certainly there has to be some good candidates on both sides.
There’s a song by a group called Fun. One of their songs is “Some Nights." There is a verse/chorus that states “What do I stand for — what do I stand for — most times I don’t know — anymore”. It got me thinking, what do I stand for and to expand on that what do you stand for? Do you know?
I wrote down some of the issues this political season and started writing down what I stand for, what I believe. Though still a work-in-progress it was very cathartic. Knowing what I stand for (or believe) is helping me choose the candidate to vote for based on my beliefs and values and it could even mean a different political party. What a concept!
So this political season, I challenge each of you to think about what you stand for, write it down, read it from time to time and modify if needed. You’ll find this also works for your job, your church, your relationships. What do you stand for? I’m really beginning to know and make a stand. Thank you.
Sincerely,
Gary Derbridge
Braselton
