By David R. Altman
So, going from Hemingway to Brad Thor is not a likely journey.
While it’s not exactly like going from a bottle of Silver Oak to a bottle of Chateau Elan, it does make you realize how modern day, mass-market writers differ from those that history tells us were the greatest.
After finishing A Moveable Feast (and watching the wonderful PBS documentary on its author), I was overloaded on Hemingway. His unique and simple prose belied a long-suffering personal life of chaos and tragedy. It is inevitable that some of that pathos is transferred to the reader.
Hemingway, who won both the Pulitzer and Nobel prizes, was (arguably) the greatest fiction writer of the 20th century (and that’s saying something, when you think of his contemporaries including Mailer, Steinbeck, Faulkner, Fitzgerald, Morrison and others).
So, after reading a classic, I usually go for something a little lighter.
This time, it was an easy choice.
Brad Thor’s just released new book, Black Ice, sitting atop the New York Times’ fiction this week, was available and I was ready for a change of pace from Hemingway.
Thor’s protagonist, Scot Harvath, is back with another dangerous (aren’t they all?) assignment. This time the setting takes place in Norway, where China and Russia are gearing up for some high-tech weaponry that Harvath has to take down (along with a number of very capable terrorists along the way).
This is Thor’s 20th book involving the fictional Harvath, a former Navy Seal who now works for a clandestine government contractor that answers only to the President. In Black Ice, Thor takes us on a Mission Impossible-type journey of mystery and violence.
I can tell you that if you’re a fan of CIA-Spy-Thrillers (that’s not a category you will find on Amazon) you will love Thor’s take-no-prisoners approach to the Black Ops stories he creates.
Here’s an example from Black Ice: “Losing consciousness, he thought he heard something. A series of repeated, staccato clacks. They were almost indistinguishable from the noises made by the plastic pulled so tightly around his head and his struggles in the chair. But he heard them nonetheless. Clack, clack. Clack, clack. Clack, clack. It was the last thing his mind processed before everything went dark”.
As with most Thor novels, you have good guys and bad guys. The bad guys in Black Ice range from corrupt politicians and lobbyists to foreign agents and Russian mobsters. Thor’s hero seldom loses—although there are enough close calls along the way to keep you anxious. Still, you know the ending is not in doubt.
Yes, you’ve read these stories before—it’s an easy read (I should have taken it with me to the beach two weeks ago, although there was little time to read around our wonderful extended family of 14—including seven grandkids under the age of 12).
The bottom line is that we all need our ‘escapist’ novels. My wife Lisa enjoys Nora Roberts, my Aunt Glory loves Daniel Silva, my friend Dub loves Virginia Woolf and my brother Jim enjoys Michael Connelly. My Dad liked Louis L’Amour’s “cowboy books.” I never knew my mother to read, but she was certainly the Queen of Crossword Puzzles.
Spy thrillers or murder mysteries are much easier to digest than, say, The Great Gatsby, Catcher in the Rye, To Kill a Mockingbird, King Lear, The Old Man and the Sea, any Michener novel or the biographies of Auden and Eliot.
One of the great things about Thor’s novels is that his research always takes you to the country or city that he is writing about. While Black Ice is not exactly Rick Steves in Europe, you get a terrific sense of Norway in this most recent novel—and a description of life around those countries near the Arctic Circle (there are very few, although the U.S. is included due to Alaska).
Brad Thor allows you to follow his protagonists. It's like an element of non-fiction in all his novels. When a helicopter becomes lost in stormy waters off a remote fishing village in the Artic Sea, just go to Google Earth and you can ‘experience’ that area for yourself. When he writes about a romantic dinner at The Thief hotel in Oslo, just Google it. While his characters are fictional, his locations are incredibly detailed, allowing for each reader to become completely engrossed in the narrative.
I am not saying Thor’s books compare to the depth of Cormac McCarthy, the wisdom of Annie Dillard or the poetic prose of Pat Conroy, but he nonetheless creates good old-fashioned page-turners. Read it, get lost in it, leave it.
Like most summer reads we enjoy, Brad Thor shows us there is still an audience for thrillers with Hollywood endings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.