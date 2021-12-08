“He was twelve miles high and falling at supersonic speed. Seconds later, ten miles from the water, the capsule began to swing back and forth, oscillating so violently that Glenn lost control. His contrail, following him downward, twisted like a corkscrew as he fought the capsule almost to a draw; it was nearly stable when the fuel cut out. Both tanks went dry. The control stick controlled nothing now.”
--from Mercury Rising: John Glenn, John Kennedy and the New Battleground of the Cold War, by Jeff Shesol
Riveting stuff.
Or, maybe Tom Wolfe had it right when he called it The Right Stuff in his 1979 book about the first astronauts.
While Wolfe’s book was enjoyable (made even more so by the movie version) this latest book by Jeff Shesol is a can’t-put-it-down account of America’s Mercury 7 astronauts. It also weaves a classic tale of American cold-war with Russia and captured a relationship between two of America’s most charismatic and popular figures in the early sixties: John F. Kennedy and John Glenn.
Shesol wrote this magical account of how the selection and training (and grooming) of the Mercury 7 astronauts captured American’s hearts while feeding the dreams of American politicians.
The original seven astronauts were chosen from some 508 applicants. Most had served as Marine or Navy pilots in World War II or Korea. Only seven would be chosen.
NASA has just been formed in 1958 by President Eisenhower, when here was not much interest from Washington D.C. about space travel.
Writes Shesol: “Kennedy shared [Eisenhower’s] instinct that space shots were a waste of money. Still, he was quicker than Eisenhower to understand their impact on world opinion.”
While space became an important issue in the 1960 presidential campaign, it was still not taking center-stage. Worries about Vietnam, the Soviet nuclear threat and Khrushchev’s destabilization of Berlin (the Russians began to build Berlin Wall in August 1961) had Americans first worried about their safety (articles about ‘how to build a bomb shelter’ in your basement were frequent).
Still, Lyndon Johnson, Kennedy’s surprising choice for his vice-presidential running mate, kept the issue alive. Johnson was also chairman of the Senate Aeronautical and Space Sciences Committee, and was riding NASA officials hard on why things were going so slowly on what was called “Project Mercury.”
Following Kennedy’s election, the book weaves a fast-paced tale, intertwining Washington’s reluctant but inevitable pull toward satisfying the public’s interest in manned space flight.
But while the American’s were still putting monkeys into space and correcting numerous engineering concerns, Russia’s Yuri Gagarin became the first human to reach space, orbiting the earth once in April 1961, just three months after Kennedy’s election. The momentum—and political pressure—was building to get an American in space.
The most celebrated astronaut was clearly John Glenn. A true hero in WWII and Korea, where he was a Marine fighter pilot, Glenn had also captured the imagination of America by piloting the first supersonic transcontinental flight in 1957.
Shesol, Mercury Rising’s author, a Rhodes scholar historian and former Clinton speechwriter, brings sharply into focus Glenn’s tenacious and meticulous training regimen as well as his optimistic and humble personality—qualities that made him a focus of media attention and an instant American hero.
The books final chapters are dedicated to Glenn’s selection as the first American to orbit the earth, and Chapter 15, entitled “Godspeed, John Glenn” (a quote from an unheard prayer offered by Scott Carpenter, his best friend among the Mercury 7 astronauts) is one of the most exciting chapters of non-fiction I have ever read.
Glenn, who had gone through the devastating news that he would not be chosen as the first American in space or even the second (that first honor to Alan Shepard, followed by Gus Grissom). But it did little to quiet the nation’s growing love for John Glenn--who would soon be rocketing toward American history. After 10 scrubbed launch attempts, Glenn’s ride on February 20, 1962 would forever change the trajectory of American space travel.
The flight—three times around the earth—was filled with tension as the author takes the reader behind the scenes at Mission Control and a controversy most Americans never knew about: specifically, what was—and was not—shared with Glenn as his capsule continued to circle the earth in his tiny capsule, which he named Friendship 7, at nearly 18,000 mph.
While the relationship between Glenn and President Kennedy was not personally close, it was based on mutual respect and admiration. And, Shesol writes that it was Kennedy’s brother Bobby who convinced Glenn to ultimately run for the U.S. Senate from Ohio in 1974, where he served for 25 years. Glenn would return to space a final time when in 1988 he was chosen as part of the space shuttle Discovery team. At age 77 he became the oldest man to travel in space.
The book also provides a touching profile of Glenn’s wife Annie, who, because she suffered from a significant stuttering impediment, was often unwilling or unable to communicate to the American media, who were constantly setup outside her house during the launch. There are touching anecdotes about their life together in Mercury Rising.
The Glenns were married for 73 years before John’s death in 2016 at the age of 95. Annie, who was often credited for raising awareness of people with disabilities, lived five years longer, dying last year from complications of Covid-19 at the age of 100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.