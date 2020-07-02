By David R. Altman
I think the first book I read about race was Black Like Me.
For those of you who grew up in the fifties and sixties, you may have had that book assigned to you during your high school days. Having been born and raised in Ohio—where racism was seldom talked about but always lurking—the book left an impression on me.
It was written by a white journalist, John Howard Griffin, a Texan, who decided to temporarily darken his skin to see what it was like to be black.
Griffin traveled across the south, including here in Georgia, to “…explore life from the other side of the color line.” His book was published in 1961.
But the latest round of protests by Americans (of all races) demanding justice and equality, have spawned the resurrection of many popular books on civil rights and the plight of black Americans.
For this writing, we’ll take a look back at books that helped shape the civil rights movement of the fifties and sixties. There were many authors whose books either chronicled the journey or those that inspired both black and white Americans to act.
As the civil rights movement grew more vocal and more effective, under the leadership of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., more books would emerge in the 1960’s.
Among those famous authors was James Baldwin, who had written Go Tell It on the Mountain in 1953 and, ten years later, a non-fiction book called The Fire Next Time. That work was recognized by Time Magazine as one of the Top 100 books of the 20th century. Later, USA Today noted that Baldwin’s “eloquent anger” inspired Attorney General Bobby Kennedy as he argued for a stronger federal civil rights policy in his brother’s presidency.
You can’t talk about books on civil rights without a discussion of King, whose writing included Letter from Birmingham Jail, a work that helped define the grace and integrity of King’s non-violent philosophy.
Among the famous quotes from that letter: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
And King later wrote that “I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro’s great stumbling block in the strive toward freedom is…the white moderate who is more devoted to order than to justice.”
King’s 1964 book Why We Can’t Wait further solidified his legacy as the civil rights movement’s most important leader. He was honored with the Nobel Peace Prize that same year.
Another widely read book on the civil rights movement was Taylor Branch’s Parting the Waters: America in the King Years, 1954—1963, for which Branch was awarded a Pulitzer Prize in 1989. That was the first book of three that Branch wrote on the movement; the others were Pillar of Fire and At Canaan’s Edge—all titles drawn from the Old Testament—and published as a single volume eight years ago.
And then there is the former best-seller by Beverly Daniel Tatum titled Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? That book was published nearly 23 years ago and updated in 2017.
Tatum, a former president at Atlanta’s Spelman College, now says the good news is that black kids are no longer sitting together. Still, she asks the overwhelming question: does that mean that things are really better than they were back then? Her book is still relevant in the midst of today’s debate.
And let’s not forget that one of the most influential books on the civil rights struggle was written by a white Southerner. Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird, one of the greatest selling books of all time, won a Pulitzer Prize in 1960 and last year was named as the most popular novel in American history by PBS’ Great American Read.
It wasn’t just the sixties that produced remarkable writers in the early Civil Rights struggle. In the early twentieth century, world-renowned writers and civil rights activists included Langston Hughes (whose powerful poetry I still read) and W.E.B. Du Bois, one of the founders of the NAACP, who earned the first doctorate for an African American at Harvard and later taught at Atlanta University for nearly 25 years.
History has more recently recognized the work of Zora Neale Hurston, a prolific writer and researcher on issues in the black community and the (sometimes controversial) writings of Booker T. Washington, who sought political compromise and also founded the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama.
These were extraordinary writers and leading voices in the debate for equality. If you have not read them, read about them. Then get to the Braselton Library to check them out.
Next time, we’ll look at some authors who are currently writing best-sellers (both fiction and non-fiction) on race and equality. They include books by Colson Whitehead, columns by Eugene Robinson and Thomas Sowell and poetry by Jericho Brown and Natasha Trethewey. These literary and journalistic giants often inform and inspire the current debate around civil rights.
Reading shapes and reshapes our views on many things.
The great Saturday Review editor Norman Cousins once wrote that the ultimate test of our education is how comfortable we are in the presence of options—and I think the same thing is true with books. If we keep our minds open, understanding follows.
