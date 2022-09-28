By David R. Altman
John Pruitt’s second career may be as great as his first.
The retired dean of Atlanta television news anchors and the journalistic voice of his generation has written his first novel—a novel that takes the reader on a riveting and unforgettable journey following the murder of a black man traveling through rural Georgia in the mid-1960’s.
Tell It True (Mercer University Press) is scheduled for release in early October, and it’s a book you won’t want to miss.
Pruitt, who retired from WSB-TV in 2010 (has it really been 12 years?), has produced a powerful book of unending suspense—bringing together not only the author’s experience of forty years covering civil rights in Atlanta but also a unique behind-the-scenes look at a fictional TV news room (WDX-TV in the novel) and both the social and political drama that surrounds the murder as the story unfolds.
This fast-paced novel (what else would we expect from a great broadcast journalist) centers around the murder of Col. Jarvis Pendry, a WWII hero who was ambushed on a bridge in fictitious Pickett County, Georgia. Pruitt’s book is a fictionalized account of the real murder of Lemuel Penn, who was killed in rural Georgia in 1964 (Bill Shipp, another Georgia Hall of Fame journalist, detailed the heinous crime in his 1981 book called Murder at Broad River Bridge).
In Pruitt’s book, television news photographer/reporter Gil Matthews is at the heart the storyline.
Through the eyes of Matthews, Pruitt creates a tale of both deception and suspense, of both racial tension and the compromising social and political nuances that came with Georgia trying to break through its Jim Crow image of discrimination and racial unrest.
“My entry into the business [was] in the midst of the civil rights movement and the first story I ever covered was a segregationist rally where violence broke out and four young black people were beaten savagely,” Pruitt said in an interview last week. The Atlanta native filmed the event and it made the national news.
His experience and passion are reflected in his prose.
Former U.N. Ambassador and Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young wrote in the book’s “Afterword” that he had “…always admired [Pruitt’s] honest, fearless reporting of our struggle.”
Pruitt describes the reaction to the crime after the nation sees the first film of the murder scene on network television:
“The unremitting onslaught would sweep state leaders, law enforcement, and maelstrom created by the murder of Jarvis Pendry, with an outcome no one could foresee.”
Pruitt’s journalistically-driven prose reminds us just how relevant the story is in 2022, coming just three years after the horrific shooting of Ahmaud Arbery near Brunswick and less than six months after the racially-motivated massacre of blacks in a Buffalo, New York Tops Market. Both of those hate crimes happened while Pruitt was writing Tell It True.
“We are living in perilous times,” Pruitt told the Braselton News.
The FBI reports that in 2020 (the last year data is available) there were 8,263 hate crimes reported in the U.S., with nearly 62 percent of those being racially motivated.
Like the journalist he is, Pruitt lets the events in this historical drama drive the storyline. And it’s just not the murder suspects, the myriad characters in Tell It True reflect all that is both bad and good about the criminal justice system.
“There are complexities there, if you break it down in terms of relationships and interactions, so one of the main challenges was weaving all that into a coherent story,” Pruitt said.
Against the backdrop of the gruesome murder of Col. Jarvis Pendry, described in the book’s opening chapter, Pruitt deftly creates a secondary storyline about a fictitious Georgia gubernatorial election which becomes intertwined with the murder case.
There are characters in Tell It True who will seem very familiar, as Pruitt skillfully uses leaders of business, government, law enforcement and news media to create a civil rights mosaic that became, under former Mayors William Hartsfield and Ivan Allen, Jr., the “City Too Busy To Hate”.
At a time when the nation’s social and racial polarization often appear beyond repair, Pruitt’s novel reminds us that there is always hope in this nation of free speech—and that the news media, as Andrew Young wrote, are “…among the greatest unsung heroes of the civil rights movement.”
John Pruitt, ten years after his retirement, has stayed true to form, writing a compelling and memorable novel for our times.
