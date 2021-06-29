“There is nothing to writing. All you do is sit down at a typewriter and bleed.”—Ernest Hemingway
By David R. Altman
This year’s Georgia Author of the Year (GAYA) honorees include a Pulitzer Prize winning poet, a finalist for the National Book Award, a well-known playwright and a former Georgia wide receiver who helped beat the Falcons in the Super Bowl.
These awards, which have been given by the Georgia Writers Association every year for 57 years, recognize great work from Georgia writers in the year 2020. This year there were 94 nominees in 11 categories.
If this is the year your entry was nominated in the category of Memoir, the timing was not good.
The brilliant writer who twice served as United States Poet Laureate, Natasha Trethewey, was nominated for Memorial Drive: A Daughter’s Memoir, and therein ended the true competition for that category.
This extraordinary work is a deeply personal look at Trethewey’s complex life and her close relationship with her mother, who was shot and killed by Trethewey’s former step-father when the author was just 19 (The New Yorker called the book “vivid…[and] devastating”). We have written much in this space about this gifted writer—and if you want to learn about an American poet that our grandchildren will one day be studying, read Natasha Trethewey. Her verse reflects her passion: both are unforgettable.
In the Non-Fiction category, this year’s recipient was University of Georgia professor Claudio Saunt for his latest book called Unworthy Republic: The Dispossession of Native Americans and the Road to Indian Territory. Saunt’s award-winning book was described by the New York Times (NYT) as a “powerful and lucid account” of the hardships experienced by Native Americans as a result of President Andrew Jackson’s Indian-removal policy in 1830.
The winner for the First Novel category was Ginger Eager, the writer/professor from Decatur, Ga., whose book, The Nature of Remains, is getting strong reviews. The story is set in a small South Georgia town, and portrays a woman “…whose boss and lover of thirty years intends to fire her to placate his dying wife [but] she devises a plan a plan to steal his business from him.” Apparently, things don’t go as planned.
Eager, a Snellville native and University of Georgia graduate, told interviewer Ellen Prentiss Campbell that she “…wanted to understand why we do the same bad things over and over.” If you’re looking for a great summer read, The Nature of Remains might be it.
A GAYA for Lifetime Achievement went to Atlanta playwright and Alliance Theatre superstar Pearl Cleage. Cleage has written eight novels, including What Looks Like Crazy on an Ordinary Day, which spent nine weeks on the NYT’s best seller list. Cleage, also known as a community activist on many issues, has written more than a dozen plays and also won a Georgia Author of the Year Award twenty years ago for her book I Wish I Had a Red Dress.
Another Lifetime Achievement Award, this one posthumous, was awarded to Molly Brodak, a promising young poet who passed away in 2020. Her memoir called Bandit: A Daughter’s Memoir, a work described by the New York Times as “…an unsparing account of her dysfunctional childhood with her father, who began robbing banks [when] Molly was barely a teenager.” Brodak, who grew up in Detroit, taught at several Georgia universities, including Emory, Kennesaw State and Middle Georgia College and State University.
Former Georgia Bulldog wide-receiver Malcolm Mitchell was honored as the Georgia Author of the Year winner in the Children’s Book category with his story My Very Favorite Book in the Whole Wide World. It’s a story about a young boy who can’t find a good book to read so he finds one at home (his mother had kept) that he wrote as a child.
Georgia football fans might remember Mitchell with mixed emotions as he was part of the greatest comeback win in Super Bowl history, catching a touchdown pass from Tom Brady that helped the Patriots beat the Falcons in 2017.
The GAYA’s have become some of the most acclaimed literary awards in the Southeast. They are presented each June by Kennesaw State University (KSU), whose leadership in directing and supporting the Georgia Writer’s Association has contributed to KSU’s growing reputation as one of the state’s most respected supporters of literary arts.
This year’s other Georgia Author of the Year winners include: Kimberly Belle, for Stranger in the Lake in the Detective/Mystery category, Katilin B. Curtice in the Inspirational category for Native: Identify, Belonging, and Rediscovering God, Taylor Brown in Literary Fiction for Pride of Eden, and Carlos Andres Gomez for Fractures in the Poetry category.
In the Romance category, Colleen Oakley won for You Were There, Too, while Atlantan Nic Stone was awarded her GAYA in the Young Adult category for Dear Justyce. Stephen Doster, with photographs by Benjamin Galland, won in the Specialty category for Cumberland Island: Footsteps in Time.
Congratulations to these great writers. They are now part of the legacy that includes Georgia Hall of Fame writers like Conrad Aiken, David Bottoms, W.E.B. DuBois, Pat Conroy, James Dickey, Terry Kay, Martin Luther King, Jr., Sidney Lanier, Ralph McGill, Margaret Mitchell, Flannery O’Connor, Natasha Trethewey, Alice Walker and Eudora Welty, just to name a few.
Georgia’s literary stage is second to none.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.