David R. Altman writes about books and writers for MainStreet Newspapers. Altman was nominated for Georgia Author of the Year for his poetry book, Death in the Foyer (Finishing Line Press). His poems have appeared in the American Journal of Poetry, the Blue Mountain Review and the upcoming Multimedia Poetry and Art Journal by Riza Press. He can be reached at davidraltman.com or email at altmandavidr@gmail.com.