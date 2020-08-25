By David R. Altman
One of the great books of 2019 was The American Story: Conversations with Master Historians, by David M. Rubenstein.
It’s a series of insightful and candid interviews with authors who have written award-winning biographies (many of them Pulitzer Prize winners) about some our most well-known Americans.
For any student of history—not to mention of politics or presidents—this book is full of stories that you could only find by interviewing these great writers, many of whom have made it their life’s work studying their subjects.
Did you know that:
--George Washington, a slave owner like many of the Founding Fathers, freed his 300 slaves as part of his will.
--When no one would defend the British soldiers after the Boston Massacre, John Adams volunteered to do so. Adams later became our second president, only to lose re-election to Thomas Jefferson, his vice president.
--The Declaration of Independence was actually approved on July 2, 1776, although the document is dated July 4th, which became our Independence Day.
--Two of the most popular Founding Fathers, Adams and Jefferson (who were not exactly friends) both died 50 years later, on the same day, July 4, 1826.
--Jefferson owned more than 600 slaves in his lifetime yet he wrote the most famous line in the Declaration of Independence, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.”
--Abigail Adams courageously wrote lengthy and inspirational letters to her husband John as she sat in a tiny house with four small children and a dog with American soldiers stationed outside because British soldiers were occupying Boston.
--Franklin D. Roosevelt would not allow Charles Lindbergh, at that time a hero in America and around the world, to enlist in World War II.
--After Lindbergh died, it was discovered that he had lived a second life in Germany, fathering seven children from three different German women.
--Dwight Eisenhower, Supreme Commander of the Allied Forces in WWII, selected Richard Nixon as his running mate in 1952 without even talking to him (although he eventually wanted Nixon to remove himself from the ticket in 1952, which Nixon refused to do).
--Martin Luther King Jr. always wanted to be a lawyer and never intended to enter the ministry, although that’s what his minister father wanted him to do.
--Ronald Reagan survived an alcoholic father, writing “…one day he is your best friend telling you funny stories….and the next day he’s beating the living daylights out of you.”
--Moments after JFK asked Lyndon Johnson to be his vice-presidential running mate, Kennedy’s brother Robert went three times to LBJ’s hotel room to ask him to withdraw his name.
--President Nixon had the idea he was “untouchable” and that no one would ever find out about the White House tapes, “…let alone get access to them.”
These are but a few examples of the fascinating stories told by great American biographers in David Rubenstein’s engaging and instructive book.
Rubenstein is a former adviser in the Carter White House who later co-founded the Carlyle Group, one of the nation’s largest private equity firms. Rubenstein is also a great benefactor of American historical monuments and institutions. He is a member of The Giving Pledge, a campaign designed to encourage extremely wealthy people (including Bill Gates and Warren Buffet) to contribute a majority of their wealth to philanthropic causes (they currently have 204 members, whose pledges total $1.2 trillion).
This book is the result of a series of interviews Rubenstein did over the past six years at the Library of Congress as part Congressional Dialogues series, where members of Congress were invited to hear this country’s greatest biographers talk about their subjects.
Rubenstein’s excellent interviews have included David McCullough on John Adams, Ron Chernow on Alexander Hamilton, Walter Isaacson on Ben Franklin, Doris Kearns Goodwin on Abraham Lincoln, Cokie Roberts on the Founding Mothers, A. Scott Berg on Charles Lindbergh, Taylor Branch on Martin Luther King Jr., Jon Meacham on Thomas Jefferson and others.
Through the eyes of Pulitzer winning authors, Rubenstein gives us a profound new insight from some of the most important periods in American history, from the Founding Fathers to the Civil War through World War II and the Civil Rights movement. We are also taken inside the administrations of Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson and Reagan.
Even if you’ve read some of the great books referenced in these interviews (all available at the Braselton Library), the interviews in this book provide additional context and new information about the leaders who have shaped our nation since its inception.
Rubenstein has made it his personal mission to help educate Americans about our past—a past that too often we have failed to remember.
To paraphrase the great philosopher and poet George Santayana, those who forget history are doomed to repeat it.
