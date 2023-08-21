By David R. Altman
At some point during the year, I get surprised by a book. That happened this past week, when I picked up a copy of what might be one the great novels published in the past year.
Remarkably Bright Creatures is a remarkably brilliant creation, a debut novel from Shelby Van Pelt that you must find time to read.
I’m struggling just a little on how to introduce you to this wonderful book, except to say it’s a story that is full of emotional depth and memorable characters, one of whom is not human.
It begins with a 70-year-old widow named Tova, who suddenly forms unlikely (yet highly believable) friendship with a Pacific Ocean octopus named Marcellus, who lives in an aquarium off Puget Sound. Tova is the nighttime cleaning woman at the aquarium.
Please don’t stop reading. I know what you are thinking—that’s about the craziest thing you’ve ever heard, and you won’t waste your time reading it.
Folks, if you miss this book, you will miss an unforgettable story.
Just listen to some of these chapter titles: “Day 1,300 of My Captivity”, “Got Baggage?”, “Busted But Loyal”, “There Was a Girl” and “Cut the S*it, Shall We? We Have a Ring to Retrieve”. Now if those titles don’t peak your interest, perhaps some of these excerpts will:
From Marcellus, the Octopus: “I was brought here as a juvenile. I shall die here, in this tank. At the very most, one hundred and sixty days remain until my sentence is complete.”
From Tova Sullivan, the book’s protagonist, who has lost both her husband and her only son, Erik: “’That photo is one of the last in which he looks childlike and carefree’. Tova maintains the photos of Erik in chronological order: a montage of his transformation from a gummy-grinned baby to handsome teenager, taller than his father, posing in his letter jacket. Pinning a corsage on a homecoming date. Atop a makeshift podium on the rocky shores of deep blue Puget Sound, clutching a high school regatta trophy. Tova touches the sea lion’s cold head as she passes, quelling the urge to wonder yet again how Erik might’ve looked now.”
This book will not allow you to take a break. No putting it down while you load the dishwasher or heat up the leftovers. Go on line and order from Door Dash. Turn off the TV. You will not want to be disturbed.
The momentum builds from the first chapter right through the final pages, and you will find yourself on a journey of unexpected depth that challenges the extremes of our human emotions. You are invested entirely from the first chapter and unable (but dying to find out) to see where this talented young author is taking you.
Suffice it to say that Tova the cleaning lady (she is so much more) and Marcellus the octopus (more human than marine), find a way to communicate that allows the reader to settle in comfortably to see how a relationship without words drives this extraordinary storyline.
Tova says goodbye to the aquarium residents each evening: “Good night, tuna and flounder and stingrays. Good night, jellies, sea cucumbers. Good night, sharks, you poor things. Tova has always felt more than a bit of empathy for the sharks, with their never-ending laps around the tank. She understands what it means to never be able to stop moving, lest you find yourself unable to breathe”.
Van Pelt, who grew up in the Pacific northwest but now lives in Chicago, creates a visual journey of her home state of Washington, where the living sea and the families that surround her create a memorable landscape between reality and imagination. The two merge in this story, and smoothly envelop the reader, much like Marcellus’ octopus tentacles communicate an affection for Tova.
You will meet a young drifter named Cameron, who lives with his Aunt Jeanne, then leaves his California home and travels north to try and find his father. His upbringing was shaped by his mother, who died of drug addiction at a young age, and he is convinced that his biological father is now a wealthy landowner in the state of Washington. Cameron is not a sympathetic figure, but stay tuned.
The deft juxtaposition of these stories, alternating chapters among Marcellus, Tova and Cameron, emerge as the writer builds in layers of drama (and humor) around these unlikely but lovable characters.
You can’t miss with this book. It’s a story unlike anything I have read this year, and I will be surprised if it’s not shortlisted for major book awards.
However, it’s not just the beautiful prose and story-telling in Remarkably Bright Creatures that will keep you engaged in this book.
It’s a temporary escape from a real-world scenario, reminding us of the importance of family and the joys of friendship, which ultimately brings this book to a truly “remarkable” conclusion.
