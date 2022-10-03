By David R. Altman
When we went to bed last Wednesday evening, with the wind roaring outside and the Florida rain blowing sideways, we did so with prayers that we had made the right decision.
We were visiting our daughter’s house in suburban Tampa, just a few miles outside the mandatory evacuation zone for Hurricane Ian.
There were four adults and two small children inside the home — as well as one very sweet, small dog named Hazel, a Chow-Corgi mix, resembling a heavy red fox, whose poor hearing allowed her to snooze during Ian. She is the only one who slept that night.
We all sat on our daughter’s comfortable, high-tech sofa. It has several recliners, multiple outlets for your devices, cup holders and a box to keep the remotes in (normally, perfect for Game Day, but useless with a Category 4 hurricane when the lights go out).
This small neighborhood of 52 homes, nestled just outside Plant City, Florida —famous for the world’s largest strawberry festival — sits about 30 miles east of the [then] projected landfall.
Like we had so many times during Atlanta’s ice storms, we were glued to the local news in Tampa. We ate lots of snacks, fueled by worry. We did not drink.
The gravity of the impending storm called for extreme measures with the 6 and 4-year-old granddaughters—so their parents (as much out of necessity as kindness) lifted the no devices-before-bedtime-ban and both children were crouched over their little tablets, playing “Flying Unicorns” and “Horse Riding Tales."
It was a scene that was undoubtedly being played out across Zone “C” (as zones “A” and “B” were already evacuated) as evacuees found themselves sitting in parking lots that the day before were known as I-75 North and I-4 East.
Our daughter insisted we were better riding out the night than leave for a nearby city where power could be knocked out in a hotel and we would be stranded with the kids and the dog (at least we had our own beds — good logic, I thought, but my eyes kept glancing toward the patio and the bending palm trees in the neighbor’s yard).
The planning was impressive, as were the frequent updates from Governor Ron DeSantis and the savvy, candid Mayor of Tampa, Jane Castor — whose personalized, 24/7 vigilance and transparency brought both comfort and information to Tampa-area residents.
My wife and I headed upstairs to the guest bedroom around midnight, flashlights ready, windbreakers and shoes at the foot of the bed, pills already packed, uncertain of when the power would go out and whether we would all soon be gathering in the downstairs hallway (no basements in Florida).
Shortly after going to bed, the winds buffeted the windows like the sounds from first row seats at a Fall Out Boy concert. For us, it was the noisiest, stormiest night in 48 years of marriage, which includes a tornado and countless ice storms. We watched as the window literally pulsated from the 90-mph gusts from the hurricane. The mind races in those sorts of situations — remembering Yeats’ verse in The Second Coming “…things fall apart, the centre cannot hold.”
The power soon failed — making the noises of the night even more nightmarish — noises we know now were at that exact moment claiming victims to our south from Ft. Myers through Naples.
Waking in the morning, we came downstairs with flashlights, as light rain is all that remained. By noon, it was 68 degrees and a breezy, sunny day. As people on Florida’s east coast took cover, people in this small neighborhood took to their driveways.
It’s amazing what no electricity will do for busy folks. With no TV and no internet, people began to emerge from their homes, setting up charcoal grills on their driveways and actually noticing their next-door neighbors. Children, without their devices, in a throwback to the fifties, gathered to play kickball in the cul-de-sac. Yes, there is still hope for people when they are talking instead of clicking.
The sad aftermath of the storm claimed, as of this writing, 74 lives. We grieve for those families.
One early report estimated that damage estimates are between $25-40 billion. And there are still thousands of homeowners in Florida who can’t even get insurance, since many insurance companies have gone bankrupt and others just won’t provide policies.
As things return to "normal" for many in this area, and we remember our family’s worry of just one frightening night, we are also aware that for many, their worries are far from over.
