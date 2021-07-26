By David R. Altman
Have you ever re-read a book and enjoyed it so much more the second time around?
Having just finished Ernest Hemingway’s A Moveable Feast, I was staggered by the book’s depth and meaning to a guy who last read it in high school some 50 years ago—where the book was not only an assignment, but almost a nuisance to finish.
I’ve always heard the expression that times change but people do not. But I will tell you this remarkable Hemingway memoir about life as a young writer in the 1920’s Paris is one that you must pick up and read again—and discover just how much you may have changed.
There are many great books worth re-reading, many of which were assigned by high school English teachers, whose wisdom can finally be appreciated.
For those of you who might have forgotten, this classic memoir, published posthumously after’s Hemingway’s death in 1961, but worked on throughout the 1950’s, is a remarkable account of his life in the early 1920’s in Paris, where he lived as an aspiring writer. It was a period where Hemingway also wrote his first novel, The Sun Also Rises, another classic which ultimately lead to Hemingway’s Nobel Prize for Literature in 1956. He was also to receive a Pulitzer Prize.
You may remember Hemingway’s prose as being direct (his hatred of adjectives was legendary) and his writing always reflected his first love, which was journalism. He worked as an international correspondent for many years before giving it up to write fiction.
The New York Times, in 1926, said Hemingway’s writing in The Sun Also Rises was “…lean, hard, athletic narrative prose that puts mere literary English to shame.”
It’s not the plot that keeps you reading A Moveable Feast. Unlike The Old Man and the Sea, Hemingway’s last book, or For Whom the Bell Tolls, his account of the Spanish Civil War, A Moveable Feast is a small book filled with Hemingway’s stories about life with his first wife, Hadley, when they lived on Paris’ ‘left bank’.
The stories (all of them short chapters) are full of both tragedy and humor, including a chapter where Hemingway helps friend Scott Fitzgerald retrieve a car Fitzgerald had left south of Paris, without knowing it was a convertible and getting so soaked they had to stop for the night while their clothes dried.
You will also get a sense of Hemingway’s other friends, like the poet Ezra Pound, bookstore owner Sylvia Beach, critic and writer Gertrude Stein, poet T.S. Eliot and a number of other literary and artistic giants who got their start in Paris after the first World War.
One of American’s greatest writers, born in Illinois, Hemingway was injured severely in WWI, and was known as a great outdoorsman and adventurer. He was married four times and was the father of three sons.
Late in his career, he became paranoid and dealt with anxiety after being followed by the FBI for his association with Cuba, where he lived for many years. Hemingway was also a lightning rod for critics, some saying his writing was misogynistic and at times, even anti-Semitic.
But the core of A Moveable Feast, looked at now through different eyes, was Hemingway’s profound sadness about divorcing his first wife, Hadley.
After falling in love with another woman, he later wrote: “The remorse was never away day or night until my wife had married a much finer man than I ever was or ever could be and I knew that she was happy.”
Here, from Hemingway’s own introduction to this book, you will experience both the sadness and beauty of his days in Paris: “This book contains material from the remises of my memory and of my heart. Even if the one has been tampered with and the other does not exist.”
After surviving two airplane crashes, one in which he and Hadley were badly injured, and months of suffering from both paranoia and depression and multiple sessions of electroshock therapy at Mayo Clinic, Ernest Hemingway took his own life in 1961 at the hands of his favorite shotgun.
Sadly, two of his siblings also died of suicide as did his granddaughter Margaux Hemingway, an actress and supermodel, nearly four decades after her grandfather’s death.
So, if like me, you haven’t read Hemingway since high school, you would do well to honor his memory by reading, or re-reading, his books. You won’t believe what you missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.